Mizoram's Strategic Call: Territorial Army Unit Requested

Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, Mizoram's Lok Sabha MP, has requested the Centre to establish a Territorial Army unit in the state, citing its strategic location. He also advocated for defense study tours for Mizo journalists. The request was made during a meeting with Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:41 IST
Mizoram's lone representative in the Lok Sabha, Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, has called upon the Centre to establish a Territorial Army unit in the northeastern state. This request comes amid concerns about the strategic significance of Mizoram, situated between Bangladesh and Myanmar.

During a meeting with the Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, in Delhi, Vanlalhmangaiha highlighted the importance of educating the Mizo people on national defense systems. He also proposed the implementation of defense study tours for journalists from the region.

The Minister assured the Lok Sabha MP of his support and committed to addressing the matter promptly. The call for a Territorial Army unit has been backed previously by Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

