Trump Predicts Tariff Deal and Middle East Progress
In a recent interview, U.S. President Donald Trump discussed ongoing negotiations with China over tariffs and predicted positive outcomes in global diplomacy. He mentioned talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and plans for deals with Russia, Ukraine, Iran, and Saudi Arabia, pushing for broader international agreements.
In a recent interview with Time magazine, U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed ongoing negotiations with China to achieve a tariff agreement. Trump revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping contacted him, although details of the conversation remain undisclosed. The Chinese government has yet to confirm Trump's claims, stressing previous miscommunications regarding tariff discussions.
Trump anticipates concluding U.S. tariff deals within approximately three to four weeks. When questioned about the potential for maintaining high tariffs, Trump expressed confidence in a 'total victory' from the negotiations. Meanwhile, tensions with China persist as Beijing calls for clearer discourse in public statements.
Additionally, Trump outlined his intentions for diplomatic agreements globally. He predicts that Saudi Arabia will join the Abraham Accords, following agreements made during his previous term. Trump also foresees a potential deal with Iran and maintains that Crimea's allegiance with Russia is a longstanding reality, acknowledged by all parties involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
