Left Menu

Trump Predicts Tariff Deal and Middle East Progress

In a recent interview, U.S. President Donald Trump discussed ongoing negotiations with China over tariffs and predicted positive outcomes in global diplomacy. He mentioned talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and plans for deals with Russia, Ukraine, Iran, and Saudi Arabia, pushing for broader international agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:53 IST
Trump Predicts Tariff Deal and Middle East Progress

In a recent interview with Time magazine, U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed ongoing negotiations with China to achieve a tariff agreement. Trump revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping contacted him, although details of the conversation remain undisclosed. The Chinese government has yet to confirm Trump's claims, stressing previous miscommunications regarding tariff discussions.

Trump anticipates concluding U.S. tariff deals within approximately three to four weeks. When questioned about the potential for maintaining high tariffs, Trump expressed confidence in a 'total victory' from the negotiations. Meanwhile, tensions with China persist as Beijing calls for clearer discourse in public statements.

Additionally, Trump outlined his intentions for diplomatic agreements globally. He predicts that Saudi Arabia will join the Abraham Accords, following agreements made during his previous term. Trump also foresees a potential deal with Iran and maintains that Crimea's allegiance with Russia is a longstanding reality, acknowledged by all parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025