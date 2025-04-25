Supreme Court Criticizes Actor S V Shekher Over Derogatory Social Media Posts

The Supreme Court has rebuked Tamil actor-turned-politician S V Shekher for his offensive social media posts targeting a journalist. The bench emphasized Shekher's aggressive campaign against the woman and noted his lack of an apology for his actions.

Despite Shekher's claim of an inadvertent forwarding followed by a deletion, the court pointed out that the high court had observed no genuine apology was offered. The Supreme Court granted Shekher a temporary exemption from surrender, allowing him four weeks to approach the complainant with an unconditional apology.

This development follows the Madras High Court's dismissal of Shekher's appeal against a one-month imprisonment, handed down by a special court for his 2018 social media post deemed derogatory. The FIR filed references offenses under several sections of the IPC and Tamil Nadu laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)