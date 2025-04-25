Bomb Threat Alert: Offices Evacuated in Himachal Districts

A bomb threat targeted the district commissioner offices in Hamirpur and Chamba, prompting police to lay a cordon and conduct search operations. The threat, received via email, warned of an explosion at 2.30 pm on the same day. Chamba District Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal confirmed the evacuation procedure was executed after the office received the mail around 11.30 am.

The situation prompted an immediate response from law enforcement authorities. In Hamirpur, a dog squad was engaged to search for explosives, while the fire brigade was placed on standby. The region of Hamirpur is significant as it is the home district of the Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Despite the threats, the administration urged residents to remain calm. This incident follows two similar bomb threats on April 16, which targeted the Chief Secretary's office in Himachal Pradesh and the DC Mandi's office. Both previous threats were investigated, leading to evacuations and searches without any explosives being discovered.

