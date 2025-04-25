Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Serial Vehicle Thief Nabbed in Delhi Gunfight

Delhi Police arrested Amir, a notorious vehicle thief with at least 27 criminal cases, after a gunfight in Saket, south Delhi. Amir, a habitual offender from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, was under surveillance. He was caught with a pistol and stolen vehicle parts after being wounded in the shootout.

  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Police successfully apprehended Amir, a serial vehicle thief, following a brief exchange of fire in south Delhi's Saket area, according to officials.

Amir, hailing from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, was intercepted late Wednesday night and sustained a gunshot wound during the confrontation. He is currently receiving medical attention at a hospital.

The police, who had been monitoring Amir due to his involvement in over 27 criminal cases primarily linked to auto-lifting, managed to recover a country-made pistol and multiple stolen vehicle parts during the operation. A senior police officer confirmed that Amir attempted to evade capture when confronted but was thwarted following a tip-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

