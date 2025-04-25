Undercover Spa Exposed: Thane Police Busts Human Trafficking Racket

In a significant breakthrough, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of Thane's city crime branch dismantled a sex racket masked as a spa on Ghodbunder Road. The operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals thanks to a well-coordinated raid following a tip-off.

The tactical intervention led to the rescue of seven women, who have been relocated to a rehabilitation home. Among those arrested were two women and a man, who now face serious charges under various anti-trafficking laws.

The trio has been booked under section 143 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act. However, authorities have chosen to withhold the identities of the arrested suspects at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)