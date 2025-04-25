Trump Eyes New Iran Deal Amid Military Tensions
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed willingness to meet Iran's leaders to negotiate a new nuclear deal, emphasizing the urgency due to perceived threats. Trump's readiness to lead military action should negotiations fail underscores tensions. Indirect U.S.-Iran talks show progress but no direct agreement yet.
U.S. President Donald Trump has shown openness to meeting with Iran's leaders, expressing confidence in striking a new nuclear deal. This move follows indirect talks between the two nations, aiming to resolve disputes over Tehran's nuclear program.
In a recent interview, Trump reiterated the possibility of military action should negotiations falter. Talks, which included expert-level discussions in Oman, have seen progress, offering hope for a diplomatic resolution. However, Trump has not ruled out leading military action if talks break down.
With tensions high, especially given Israel's concerns about Iran's uranium enrichment, the geopolitical stakes are significant. Both countries previously engaged in talks during Obama's presidency, resulting in a 2015 agreement that has since unraveled.
(With inputs from agencies.)
