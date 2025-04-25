Flexibility Amidst Tensions: China's Tariff Exemptions for Pharma

Amid the ongoing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, pharmaceutical companies in China have reportedly been able to import certain drugs without facing the hefty tariffs that typically accompany such transactions. This recent development could indicate a shift in strategy by Chinese authorities to reduce the impact of the trade conflict.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Beijing highlighted this flexibility during an online press conference. Michael Hart, president of the chamber, shared that some businesses have brought in drugs without tariffs. However, these exemptions are limited to specific drugs rather than a blanket exemption for the entire pharmaceutical sector.

The trade standoff has taken a toll, with tariffs affecting Western medications crucial for treating diseases like cancer and diabetes. Major pharmaceutical companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Merck have already predicted potential profit reductions due to these tariffs. Talks are ongoing, with companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and European medical equipment makers negotiating for broader tariff relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)