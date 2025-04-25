Bombay High Court Demands Action: Maharashtra Police Under Scrutiny

The Bombay High Court has strongly rebuked the Maharashtra Police for their failure to file an FIR against five officers linked to the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, an accused in a school sexual assault case. The court deemed this oversight a damaging signal to the public.

An SIT was established following an April 7 directive, but the Criminal Investigation Department has not complied, leading the court to threaten contempt proceedings against senior officials. The CID chief assured the court that relevant documents would be submitted promptly.

The case highlights potential misconduct in Shinde's alleged 'fake encounter,' sparking demands for accountability within the police force. The high court demanded swift action and adherence to the rule of law to prevent erosion of public trust in legal institutions.

