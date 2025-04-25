Families Torn: Cross-Border Drama Unfolds Amid Escalating Tensions

As tensions soar following the Pahalgam terror attack, a group of 191 Pakistani nationals made their way back home through the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab on Friday, amid a strict 48-hour deadline set by the Indian government. Similarly, 287 Indians, who were visiting Pakistan, have also returned home.

Amid the political decisions, personal stories of distress have surfaced. Several women, who are married in Pakistan but hold Indian passports, reported difficulties in returning, despite possessing valid travel documents. The ongoing diplomatic strain has placed a heavy burden on such cross-border families.

The Indian government, in a show of strong response to the attack, suspended the Indus Water Treaty and visa services for Pakistani nationals, while urging Indian citizens in Pakistan to leave promptly. The circumstances have sparked widespread uncertainty and emotional distress among affected individuals and their loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)