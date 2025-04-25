Left Menu

Goa Tightens Security Amidst Rising Tensions: Pakistani Nationals Asked to Exit

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced the expulsion of three Pakistani nationals on short-term visas following security concerns post the Pahalgam terror attack. The state is ramping up security measures and monitoring activities of remaining Pakistani residents, while enhancing vigilance at key locations to maintain communal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:17 IST
Goa Tightens Security Amidst Rising Tensions: Pakistani Nationals Asked to Exit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of heightened tensions stemming from the Pahalgam terror attack, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that three Pakistani nationals on short-term visas have been ordered to leave India by the central government's set deadline. This move comes amidst escalating security measures across the state.

A high-level meeting was convened to scrutinize the state's security post the attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, primarily tourists. With India revoking visas for Pakistani nationals from April 27, vigilance has been intensified, particularly in areas with significant migrant populations.

The CM confirmed increased police activity and urged Kashmiri residents and students to reach out to local authorities for security provisions. Further measures include monitoring social media and verifying the identity of individuals in coastal and market areas, as part of a broader effort to maintain order and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025