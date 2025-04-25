Goa Tightens Security Amidst Rising Tensions: Pakistani Nationals Asked to Exit
Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced the expulsion of three Pakistani nationals on short-term visas following security concerns post the Pahalgam terror attack. The state is ramping up security measures and monitoring activities of remaining Pakistani residents, while enhancing vigilance at key locations to maintain communal harmony.
In the wake of heightened tensions stemming from the Pahalgam terror attack, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that three Pakistani nationals on short-term visas have been ordered to leave India by the central government's set deadline. This move comes amidst escalating security measures across the state.
A high-level meeting was convened to scrutinize the state's security post the attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, primarily tourists. With India revoking visas for Pakistani nationals from April 27, vigilance has been intensified, particularly in areas with significant migrant populations.
The CM confirmed increased police activity and urged Kashmiri residents and students to reach out to local authorities for security provisions. Further measures include monitoring social media and verifying the identity of individuals in coastal and market areas, as part of a broader effort to maintain order and public safety.
