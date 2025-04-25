Tragedy in Pahalgam: The Pune Connection Explored

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team visited the home of Pune's Santosh Jagdale, one of the 26 killed by terrorists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, police revealed on Friday.

The team arrived at Jagdale's Karvenagar home to inquire with his family members, according to officials who disclosed few details.

Interviewed during the visit were Jagdale's surviving family members, including his wife and daughter, amid the ongoing probe with Jammu's police into the horrific April 22 attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)