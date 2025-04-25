Left Menu

Tragedy in Pahalgam: The Pune Connection Explored

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team visited the home of a Pune resident killed in the Pahalgam attack. Santosh Jagdale was among 26 people killed by terrorists in south Kashmir. The team spoke with Jagdale's family as part of ongoing investigations alongside local police efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team visited the home of Pune's Santosh Jagdale, one of the 26 killed by terrorists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, police revealed on Friday.

The team arrived at Jagdale's Karvenagar home to inquire with his family members, according to officials who disclosed few details.

Interviewed during the visit were Jagdale's surviving family members, including his wife and daughter, amid the ongoing probe with Jammu's police into the horrific April 22 attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

