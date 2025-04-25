Political Turmoil as Jal Jeevan Mission Scam Unfolds
Agriculture minister Kirori Lal Meena urges action against officials linked to the Jal Jeevan Mission scam. Former minister Mahesh Joshi was arrested by the ED for alleged money laundering. The Congress party calls it a political vendetta, while Meena demands accountability for all involved.
The Jal Jeevan Mission has become the focus of a significant political dispute as Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena demands the arrest of those tied to the alleged scam. The situation intensified with the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) arrest of Mahesh Joshi, an ex-water resources minister, under money laundering charges.
Meena, speaking in Jaipur, highlighted his role in exposing the scam and insisted on broader accountability beyond Joshi's arrest. He criticized bureaucratic involvement, providing evidence against those he believed were implicated in the alleged corruption within the Jal Jeevan Mission.
The Congress party labeled Joshi's arrest as a "political vendetta," while former CM Ashok Gehlot underscored the prolonged history of the complaint. The ED's custody of Joshi has sparked further discussions on political interference and accountability in governance.
