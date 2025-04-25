Alleged Scam: Job Aspirant Duped in Mumbai
A Mumbai man was allegedly duped by Nagesh Pawar, who promised him a job with the civic body in exchange for Rs 8 lakh. The aspirant, Prathamesh Vichare, mortgaged his mother's gold to pay. When no job materialized, Vichare realized Pawar had scammed him.
- Country:
- India
A Mumbai police official reported that a man was booked on Friday for allegedly defrauding a job seeker. The aspirant, Prathamesh Vichare, had raised Rs 8 lakh through mortgaging his mother's gold jewellery.
Nagesh Pawar, the alleged fraudster, met Vichare through mutual acquaintances in 2018, promising him a position as a sweeper at the BMC. Pawar provided a fitness certificate and opened a bank account in Vichare's name to create the illusion of employment.
Upon not receiving a salary for three months, Vichare was told it was due to an RTI query. Realizing he had been duped after Pawar's evasive behavior regarding repayment, Vichare reported him. Authorities note that Pawar is a repeat offender in such scams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- scam
- fraud
- Nagesh Pawar
- BMC
- job aspirant
- gold jewellery
- complaint
- Vakola police
- RTI
ALSO READ
Sharad Pawar Stands with Job Aspirants Against Police Action
Unity in the Face of Threat: Shiv Sena's Strategic Appointment for BMC Polls
Controversial Demolition: BMC Faces Backlash Over Jain Temple
BMC Enforces Strict Adherence to Supreme Court Guidelines Following Jain Temple Demolition
BMC Penalizes RPF for Unlawful Paper Burning Amid Rising Air Concerns