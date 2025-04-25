India's Bold Water Move: Shutting the Taps on Pakistan

In a firm stance against cross-border terrorism, India is executing a strategy to obstruct the flow of water into Pakistan, according to Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil. This follows a high-level meeting led by Home Minister Amit Shah, reflecting directives from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting, attended by senior officials from multiple ministries, focused on implementing recent decisions including halting the Indus Waters Treaty post the Pahalgam attack. Modi's directives were underlined, with Shah providing strategic insights aimed at reinforcing India's message to Pakistan.

The suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty signifies India's strong message against terrorism, with Paatil reiterating the government's commitment to national security and lawful actions. The decision is marked as beneficial for India's national interest, as effective measures are crafted for its long-term implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)