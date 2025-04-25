Controversy Erupts Over Jharkhand Minister's Remarks on Pahalgam Attack

Sudivya Kumar, a minister from Jharkhand, sparked controversy on Friday with his critical comments regarding the Centre's handling of the recent Pahalgam attack. His remarks called out national leaders for not declaring national mourning.

Kumar argued that significant figures like the Prime Minister and Defence Minister should address security lapses, pointing to historical instances of politicians resigning over similar incidents.

His words have drawn sharp criticism from the opposition BJP, who condemned them as disgraceful during a sensitive time.

(With inputs from agencies.)