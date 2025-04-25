High-Ranking Russian General Assassinated in Car Bomb Attack
A Russian general, Lt Gen Yaroslav Moskalik, was killed in a car bomb attack near Moscow, the second such incident in four months targeting Russian military officers. Russia accuses Ukraine of involvement, but Kyiv has not commented. The incident coincides with US peace talks between President Trump's envoy and President Putin.
A high-ranking Russian military official, Lt Gen Yaroslav Moskalik, has succumbed to lethal injuries following a car bomb explosion in Balashikha, just outside Moscow, according to the Investigative Committee of Russia's top criminal investigation agency.
The explosive device, reportedly rigged with shrapnel, marked the second high-profile assassination of a Russian military officer attributed to Ukrainian aggression in recent months. While Russian officials have pointed fingers at Ukrainian special services, Kyiv has not issued an official response.
This incident amplifies the tensions as US President Donald Trump's envoy engages in peace negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aiming for a resolution to ongoing conflicts involving Ukraine, emphasizing the urgency of diplomatic engagement in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
