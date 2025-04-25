Courtroom Drama: Death Penalty Sought for Health Executive's Killer

Luigi Mangione appeared in court, pleading not guilty to federal charges linked to the killing of health insurance executive Brian Thompson. This follows prosecutors announcing their pursuit of the death penalty against him.

Wearing a tan jail-issued t-shirt, Mangione, 26, faced a packed lower Manhattan courtroom. Previously, he had pleaded not guilty to separate charges in New York state related to Thompson's December 4 murder, entering his plea before U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett.

The murder of Thompson, outside a midtown Manhattan hotel during an investor conference, sparked nationwide interest. Authorities uncovered the words "deny," "delay," and "depose" on shell casings, stirring debates about U.S. healthcare practices. Despite condemnation from officials, some view Mangione as highlighting high healthcare costs. Prosecutors argue he poses a future threat, intending to challenge the health insurance industry through violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)