Andhra Pradesh DGP Orders Expulsion of Pakistani Nationals Amidst Security Concerns

In a significant move, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta has ordered all Pakistani nationals residing in the state to depart by April 27.

This directive aligns with the Centre's decision to revoke all visas issued to Pakistanis from April 27 in response to the recent Pahalgam attack, which resulted in the death of 26 people.

Gupta emphasized the Union Home Ministry's stringent measures post-attack, with visas canceled under the Foreigners Act, 1946. Medical visa holders have until April 29 to leave, while exceptions exist for long-term, diplomatic, and official visas. The DGP urged officials to identify and repatriate Pakistani nationals, warning of legal action against overstays.

