Iran's Missile Program: The New Nuclear Hurdle

Iran's missile programme, rather than uranium enrichment activities, emerges as a significant point of contention in ongoing nuclear negotiations with the United States, an Iranian official revealed on Friday.

Negotiators from both sides agreed during recent talks in Rome to create a framework to address the longstanding standoff over Iran's nuclear ambitions. Despite progress, Iran maintains that its missile capabilities remain non-negotiable, while the U.S. underscores the need for Iran to halt uranium enrichment entirely.

The U.S. State Department refrained from commenting, but it is clear that Iran's missile programme presents a significant obstacle, with Western nations concerned about potential atomic weapon capabilities. Diplomatic efforts continue, as European allies push for restrictions on Iran's missile and nuclear capacities, aiming for a comprehensive resolution.

