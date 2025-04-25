Left Menu

Iran's Missile Program: The New Nuclear Hurdle

Nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. face a major hurdle due to Iran's missile programme. While Iran sees its nuclear activities as negotiable, it remains firm on not compromising its missile capabilities. U.S. officials demand complete cessation of uranium enrichment but recognize the issue as complex.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:56 IST
Iran's missile programme, rather than uranium enrichment activities, emerges as a significant point of contention in ongoing nuclear negotiations with the United States, an Iranian official revealed on Friday.

Negotiators from both sides agreed during recent talks in Rome to create a framework to address the longstanding standoff over Iran's nuclear ambitions. Despite progress, Iran maintains that its missile capabilities remain non-negotiable, while the U.S. underscores the need for Iran to halt uranium enrichment entirely.

The U.S. State Department refrained from commenting, but it is clear that Iran's missile programme presents a significant obstacle, with Western nations concerned about potential atomic weapon capabilities. Diplomatic efforts continue, as European allies push for restrictions on Iran's missile and nuclear capacities, aiming for a comprehensive resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

