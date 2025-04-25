Custodial Death Sparks High-Profile Investigation in Maharashtra

In a significant development, the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department has transferred the case papers related to the killing of accused Akshay Shinde to the Mumbai Crime Branch. An official informed that the Crime Branch has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to delve into this high-profile case.

This transfer comes shortly after the Bombay High Court criticized the Maharashtra police for their inaction in filing First Information Reports (FIR) against five police officials connected to Shinde's custodial death. This criticism has intensified the spotlight on this controversial case.

Accused of sexually assaulting two kindergarten girls, Shinde was shot dead on September 23, 2024, inside a police van. The police claim self-defense, but a magistrate's report suggests potential foul play, indicating a fake encounter. Further investigation will ensue after the special team's assessment of the case papers.

(With inputs from agencies.)