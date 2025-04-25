Visa Protocols Amidst Tensions: Uttarakhand's Actions
Following increased security tensions after a terror attack in Pahalgam, Uttarakhand Police is repatriating Pakistani citizens with short-term visas. While 26 people were killed, 250 Pakistani citizens remain in the state, most on long-term visas. Directives were issued in compliance with national security guidelines.
The Uttarakhand Police announced that they had repatriated two of the three Pakistani citizens residing in the state on short-term visas. The remaining individual is scheduled for departure soon, according to a press release.
This move comes in the wake of a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. The Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided that normal visa holders should return to Pakistan by April 27, with medical visa holders following by April 29.
Currently, about 250 Pakistani citizens are residing in Uttarakhand, mainly in Dehradun, Haridwar, and Nainital, 247 of whom are on long-term visas. Most Pakistani citizens in India on long-term visas are Hindus. Visas of official and diplomatic nature remain unaffected by the directive per guidelines issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, with state authorities directed to adhere to the national security protocols.
