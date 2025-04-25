Disgraced Politician George Santos Sentenced to Over 7 Years for Fraud

Disgraced former U.S. Representative George Santos has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for federal wire fraud and identity theft, following his expulsion from Congress. The New York Republican broke down in tears during the sentencing, apologizing to his constituents for violating their trust.

Santos was accused of exploiting donor funds and misappropriating identities, including those of his family, for personal gain. While he expressed remorse and appealed for leniency, the judge was skeptical, questioning his heartfelt contrition in light of recent social media activity where he played the victim.

The case underscores the severity of the crimes committed by Santos, impacting numerous victims, including the New York unemployment system. Despite Santos' upbringing in challenging circumstances, as argued by his defense, the evidence of deceit and fraud prevailed in court, leading to a lengthy prison sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)