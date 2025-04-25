Rajasthan Steps Up Security Post-Pahalgam Attack
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has ordered strict implementation of visa cancellation guidelines for Pakistani nationals following the Pahalgam attack. The state government is closely coordinating with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with senior officials ensuring compliance and enhanced security measures throughout the state.
- Country:
- India
In response to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed state authorities to enforce central government guidelines for cancelling Pakistani nationals' visas.
After discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sharma emphasized the importance of rigorous enforcement practices across Rajasthan, committing to uphold national security mandates.
Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anand Kumar gathered senior officials, including key police leadership, in a meeting to solidify strategies on the deportation of affected Pakistani nationals, ensuring statewide vigilance and public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
