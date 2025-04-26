Russian Helicopter Breaches Polish Airspace: Testing Military Readiness

A Russian military helicopter from the Baltic Fleet breached Polish airspace over the Baltic Sea, according to a statement from the Polish Armed Forces on Saturday.

In a message released via the platform X, the forces suggested that the incident might be an attempt by Russia to test the response capabilities of Poland's air defense systems.

This breach has heightened concerns within NATO about Russia's strategic tactics in the region, as Poland strategizes its next steps to address the provocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)