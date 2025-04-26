Hope Glimmers as Efforts Continue to Retrieve Detained BSF Jawan
Tensions rise as BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Sahu is detained by Pakistan Rangers after inadvertently crossing the border in Punjab. Senior Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee discusses efforts with BSF Director General to secure Sahu's return. Family in West Bengal remains anxious while assurance of Sahu's safety is given.
In a pressing situation at the Indo-Pak border, BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Sahu remains detained by Pakistani forces. The incident occurred when Sahu inadvertently crossed the boundary while on duty in Punjab, leading to diplomatic efforts for his release.
Senior Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee confirmed communication with Border Security Force Director General, who assured that all possible measures are being undertaken for Sahu's safe return. While Pakistan is taking time, it is expected that the jawan will eventually be released.
Back home in West Bengal, Sahu's family is gripped by worry, receiving consolation from neighbors. As Pakistan provides assurances of his health and safety, the Indian government faces pressure to expedite his repatriation amid heightened tensions following recent militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
