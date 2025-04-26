Detention Under PSA: Kathua Man Allegedly Involved in Anti-National Activities
Jai Kumar, also known as Sonu, from Mirpur Jagoo village in Nagri tehsil, has been detained under the Public Safety Act in Kathua district. Police have registered nearly a dozen FIRs against him. Kumar was detained after a warrant from the district magistrate was obtained.
In a significant development, Jai Kumar, a resident of Mirpur Jagoo village, was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on Saturday in Kathua district. The authorities allege his involvement in activities deemed anti-national, intensifying security measures in the region.
Known by his alias Sonu, Kumar has a concerning record at various police stations, with nearly a dozen First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against him. This paints a troubling picture of a man who has frequently found himself on the wrong side of the law.
A spokesperson for the police stated that Kumar's detainment followed the issuance of a warrant from the Kathua district magistrate, based on a comprehensive dossier presented by law enforcement. Currently, Kumar is incarcerated in Rajouri district as the case unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
