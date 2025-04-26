Five Arrested in Foiled Robbery Plot on Old Sohna-Tauru Road

Police have apprehended five individuals for allegedly planning an armed robbery, officials announced Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team, under the leadership of Inspector Satyaprakash from the Crime unit in Sohna, raided a location on Old Sohna-Tauru road.

During the operation, illegal weapons and five bikes, among other items, were recovered. The suspects, all with previous criminal records, confessed to multiple robberies.

