Five Arrested in Foiled Robbery Plot on Old Sohna-Tauru Road

Five individuals have been arrested for allegedly planning an armed robbery in Gurugram. A raid, led by Inspector Satyaprakash, resulted in the seizure of illegal weapons and multiple bikes from the suspects. The accused have a history of criminal activities, including past robberies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police have apprehended five individuals for allegedly planning an armed robbery, officials announced Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team, under the leadership of Inspector Satyaprakash from the Crime unit in Sohna, raided a location on Old Sohna-Tauru road.

During the operation, illegal weapons and five bikes, among other items, were recovered. The suspects, all with previous criminal records, confessed to multiple robberies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

