Five Arrested in Foiled Robbery Plot on Old Sohna-Tauru Road
Five individuals have been arrested for allegedly planning an armed robbery in Gurugram. A raid, led by Inspector Satyaprakash, resulted in the seizure of illegal weapons and multiple bikes from the suspects. The accused have a history of criminal activities, including past robberies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Police have apprehended five individuals for allegedly planning an armed robbery, officials announced Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, a team, under the leadership of Inspector Satyaprakash from the Crime unit in Sohna, raided a location on Old Sohna-Tauru road.
During the operation, illegal weapons and five bikes, among other items, were recovered. The suspects, all with previous criminal records, confessed to multiple robberies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement