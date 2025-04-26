Maharashtra Crackdown on Illegal Pakistani Nationals Amid Pahalgam Attack Fallout

In a decisive action following the Pahalgam terror attack, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared on Saturday that the state has begun expelling Pakistani citizens. Legal steps are underway against individuals overstaying in the region, with comprehensive data on their whereabouts.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions, as Fadnavis assured that Pakistani nationals in Maharashtra have been identified, served notices, and arrangements are in place for their repatriation. The move aligns with the central government's decision to suspend visa services for Pakistanis, showing India's stern response to terrorism.

Comparatively, incidents involving Pakistani nationals are fewer than those of Bangladeshis, yet Fadnavis emphasized the need for strict measures. He reinforced the state's commitment to national security, highlighting the broader geopolitical context involving Pakistan's reliance on resources and international relations.

