Enhanced Security Measures Rolled Out in Maharashtra

In response to a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Maharashtra has bolstered security at public places, especially the railway stations in Mumbai. CCTV systems are actively monitoring 139 railway stations. Police personnel, local volunteers, and other supporting groups collaborate to ensure passenger safety and conduct surprise checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:12 IST
In the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, heightened security measures are now in place across Maharashtra's public spaces, with a particular focus on Mumbai's railway stations. State officials confirmed on Saturday that comprehensive surveillance is being implemented through CCTV systems at 139 stations managed by the Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate, which serves approximately 80 lakh passengers daily.

Officials have stated that all railway stations are under continuous surveillance via CCTV to ensure maximum safety. Additionally, police personnel across all stations are working closely with local volunteers, peace committees, passenger organizations, sanitation workers, porters, and boot polishers to detect any suspicious activity within stations.

The official release also highlighted that all officers are mandated to patrol their respective station areas for a minimum of four hours. Surprise checks are consistently conducted on moving trains and passengers' luggage, aiming to preemptively address any security threats.

