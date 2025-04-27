Extreme Isolation and Civil Rights Challenges for Immigrants at Guantanamo
Immigration advocates raise alarm over conditions for Guantanamo detainees. A lawsuit supports two Nicaraguan immigrants, citing extreme isolation and lack of legal access. Conditions reportedly exceed those at U.S. prisons, prompting a judge to scrutinize immigrant detentions as deportations escalate under altered policies.
- Country:
- United States
Immigration and civil rights advocates are expressing renewed concerns over the treatment of immigrants detained at Guantanamo Bay, highlighting their extreme isolation and limited access to legal counsel, as outlined in a recent court filing.
A lawsuit, representing two Nicaraguan immigrants at the U.S. Navy base, claims there's a climate of 'extreme fear and intimidation' that impedes constitutional rights to due process and legal support. It seeks judicial intervention for future immigrants subjected to President Trump's intensified deportation measures.
The lawsuit details restrictive conditions that surpass those of mainland facilities, prompting calls for better treatment. The U.S. Southern Command has deferred comment to the Department of Homeland Security, which is yet to reply. Meanwhile, two recent Nicaraguan arrivals describe their troubling journey and fear of monitored communication at the base.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil Faces U.S. Deportation Amid Free Speech Concerns
Palestinian Student's Deportation Sparks Controversy
Diplomatic Tensions: The Controversial Deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Mistaken Deportation: The Kilmar Abrego Garcia Controversy
Mass Deportation: Over 3,000 Afghan Refugees Sent Back via Torkham