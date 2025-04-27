Extreme Isolation and Civil Rights Challenges for Immigrants at Guantanamo

Immigration and civil rights advocates are expressing renewed concerns over the treatment of immigrants detained at Guantanamo Bay, highlighting their extreme isolation and limited access to legal counsel, as outlined in a recent court filing.

A lawsuit, representing two Nicaraguan immigrants at the U.S. Navy base, claims there's a climate of 'extreme fear and intimidation' that impedes constitutional rights to due process and legal support. It seeks judicial intervention for future immigrants subjected to President Trump's intensified deportation measures.

The lawsuit details restrictive conditions that surpass those of mainland facilities, prompting calls for better treatment. The U.S. Southern Command has deferred comment to the Department of Homeland Security, which is yet to reply. Meanwhile, two recent Nicaraguan arrivals describe their troubling journey and fear of monitored communication at the base.

