Fatal Financial Feud in Kerala

A fatal stabbing rocked central Kerala as P J Baby was allegedly killed by his friend, A L Philipose, on Sunday morning. The incident took place near Pala, with both men hailing from the Vallachira area.

Police indicated that financial disputes between Baby and Philipose sparked an altercation, ultimately leading to the violent tragedy. The situation quickly escalated, resulting in Baby being fatally stabbed by his associate.

Following the incident, Philipose fled and is currently evading capture. Law enforcement authorities have initiated a manhunt to locate the suspect and bring him to justice.

