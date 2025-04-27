Fatal Financial Feud in Kerala
A man named P J Baby was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend, A L Philipose, in central Kerala's Pala area, due to financial disagreements. The suspect fled the scene and is currently on the run. Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend him.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 27-04-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 12:27 IST
- Country:
- India
A fatal stabbing rocked central Kerala as P J Baby was allegedly killed by his friend, A L Philipose, on Sunday morning. The incident took place near Pala, with both men hailing from the Vallachira area.
Police indicated that financial disputes between Baby and Philipose sparked an altercation, ultimately leading to the violent tragedy. The situation quickly escalated, resulting in Baby being fatally stabbed by his associate.
Following the incident, Philipose fled and is currently evading capture. Law enforcement authorities have initiated a manhunt to locate the suspect and bring him to justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Moti Bagh: Man Allegedly Dies by Suicide Over Marital Dispute
Idol Dispute: Lord Ram Figure Replaces Former Leader's Statue in Tripura
Probe Launched into Dargah Land Dispute and Financial Mismanagement
Judge Unfreezes Federal Aid Amid Maine's Transgender Athletes Dispute
BJP Claims Modi's Intervention Rescues Munambam Families from Land Dispute