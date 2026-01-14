Manhunt Underway After Shocking Hut Murder

A horrifying murder has shaken Atwarapur village, where a 25-year-old allegedly killed a 65-year-old caretaker.

The victim, named Jeevan Kumar, had been a dedicated caretaker for 15 years. Allegations suggest that Manbir Singh, known as Manna, committed the murder in a bid to rob Kumar.

Authorities reported that Kumar's body was found on Tuesday, and are actively searching for Singh, who is still on the run. Investigation efforts continue as the community reels from the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)