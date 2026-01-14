Left Menu

Manhunt Underway After Shocking Hut Murder

A 25-year-old man is accused of murdering a 65-year-old caretaker named Jeevan Kumar in a robbery attempt at a hut in Atwarapur village. The suspect, Manbir Singh, remains at large as police continue their investigation. Kumar’s body was discovered on Tuesday, missing his mobile phone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:37 IST
Manhunt Underway After Shocking Hut Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A horrifying murder has shaken Atwarapur village, where a 25-year-old allegedly killed a 65-year-old caretaker.

The victim, named Jeevan Kumar, had been a dedicated caretaker for 15 years. Allegations suggest that Manbir Singh, known as Manna, committed the murder in a bid to rob Kumar.

Authorities reported that Kumar's body was found on Tuesday, and are actively searching for Singh, who is still on the run. Investigation efforts continue as the community reels from the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter Air Pollution Triggers Respiratory Health Crisis in Delhi

Winter Air Pollution Triggers Respiratory Health Crisis in Delhi

 India
2
Massive Banking Fraud Uncovered: The Banco Master Scandal

Massive Banking Fraud Uncovered: The Banco Master Scandal

 Global
3
Amrit Bharat Express: Revolutionizing Rail Connectivity and Comfort in India

Amrit Bharat Express: Revolutionizing Rail Connectivity and Comfort in India

 India
4
U.S. Personnel Withdrawal Amid Regional Tensions

U.S. Personnel Withdrawal Amid Regional Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026