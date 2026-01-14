Manhunt Underway After Shocking Hut Murder
A 25-year-old man is accused of murdering a 65-year-old caretaker named Jeevan Kumar in a robbery attempt at a hut in Atwarapur village. The suspect, Manbir Singh, remains at large as police continue their investigation. Kumar’s body was discovered on Tuesday, missing his mobile phone.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:37 IST
- Country:
- India
A horrifying murder has shaken Atwarapur village, where a 25-year-old allegedly killed a 65-year-old caretaker.
The victim, named Jeevan Kumar, had been a dedicated caretaker for 15 years. Allegations suggest that Manbir Singh, known as Manna, committed the murder in a bid to rob Kumar.
Authorities reported that Kumar's body was found on Tuesday, and are actively searching for Singh, who is still on the run. Investigation efforts continue as the community reels from the tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- robbery
- crime
- investigation
- police
- caretaker
- Atwarapur
- Manbir Singh
- Jeevan Kumar
- homicide
ALSO READ
Couple killed, one injured in blast in Jharkhand's Hazaribag: Police.
Police Crackdown Uncovers Major Arms Smuggling Ring in Banmore
Ranchi Police's Swift Action Rescues Abducted Siblings
High-Stakes Confrontation: Police Nab Cow Slaughter Suspects After Shootout
Twenty-nine Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.