Legal Lapses: Streamlining Government's Response to Contempt Cases

The law ministry has raised concerns over the staggering 1.50 lakh pending contempt cases involving the central government, calling for Union ministries to deliver "timely and adequate" responses to court orders. This push aims to prevent the escalation of legal proceedings against the government.

A significant issue identified is the lack of qualified legal personnel within Union ministries, which often results in delayed responses and subsequent legal challenges. Ministries typically rely on administrative or technical divisions, which may lack legal expertise, to manage judicial directives.

To address these challenges, the law ministry's 'Directive for the efficient and effective management of litigation by the Government of India' suggests the appointment of a senior nodal officer with legal qualifications to oversee litigation management. Additionally, it advocates for the creation of dedicated legal positions across ministries.

(With inputs from agencies.)