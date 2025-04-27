Left Menu

Mysterious Night Assault in Mathura Village

In Mathura's Ahmal village, unidentified assailants in a car shot and injured a man and his sister sleeping outside their home. The police are investigating the motive, with the victims receiving advanced treatment. The attack occurred on Friday night, and a search for the perpetrators is underway.

Updated: 27-04-2025 14:33 IST
In a shocking event at Ahmal village in Mathura, a man and his sister were shot by unknown attackers while they slept outside their home. Police reported this incident on Sunday.

According to official sources, the assault happened late Friday night. The attackers arrived in a car, asked about a local's address, and opened fire at the sleeping siblings. The man sustained a leg injury, while his sister was hit in the stomach.

The victims were quickly hospitalized and later transferred to SN Medical College in Agra for further treatment. Police have initiated a manhunt, investigating the attackers' motive for this violent act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

