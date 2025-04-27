Left Menu

Judicial Strain: Delhi High Court Balances Justice with Leisure

The Delhi High Court addresses the challenges of an acute shortage of judges, leading to delayed hearings. In a specific case, the court permitted a convicted individual to travel abroad for personal and business reasons. Despite concerns, the court emphasized the importance of not unjustly restricting movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 15:12 IST
The Delhi High Court has raised concerns over the severe lack of judges, exacerbated by India's vast population and high litigation rates. This shortage has resulted in significant delays in hearing cases, leaving many unresolved issues and causing distress for the judiciary.

In a recent ruling, Justice Girish Kathpalia addressed a plea from a convict in a cheating and forgery case. The court granted permission for the individual to travel internationally for professional and personal engagements with the Rotary Club, highlighting the necessity of such interactions for societal and business purposes.

While CBI opposed the request citing potential flight risks, the court sanctioned the travel, stressing the judiciary's role in ensuring fair and timely proceedings and imposing conditions to secure the applicant's return for future legal proceedings.

