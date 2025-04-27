Deadly Gun Battle at Pak-Afghan Border: 41 TTP Militants Killed

A deadly encounter unfolded at the Pak-Afghan border, where at least 41 militants associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed during a violent confrontation. The skirmish occurred when the insurgents attempted to infiltrate into Pakistan, triggering a swift response from security forces.

The official sources stated that the gun battle took place near the Bibak Ghar area in the north Waziristan tribal district on Friday night. According to reports, most of the slain militants were Afghan nationals engaged in the cross-border incursion.

Following the intense exchange, Pakistani security forces have commenced a thorough search operation in the region to ensure no remaining militants are present. As of the report's filing, the military's media wing has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)