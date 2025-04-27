Left Menu

Deadly Gun Battle at Pak-Afghan Border: 41 TTP Militants Killed

In a significant border skirmish, 41 suspected TTP militants were killed as they attempted to cross from Afghanistan into Pakistan. The clash took place near north Waziristan, with most militants identified as Afghan nationals. Pakistani authorities initiated a post-battle search for remaining militants in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 27-04-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 15:29 IST
Deadly Gun Battle at Pak-Afghan Border: 41 TTP Militants Killed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A deadly encounter unfolded at the Pak-Afghan border, where at least 41 militants associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed during a violent confrontation. The skirmish occurred when the insurgents attempted to infiltrate into Pakistan, triggering a swift response from security forces.

The official sources stated that the gun battle took place near the Bibak Ghar area in the north Waziristan tribal district on Friday night. According to reports, most of the slain militants were Afghan nationals engaged in the cross-border incursion.

Following the intense exchange, Pakistani security forces have commenced a thorough search operation in the region to ensure no remaining militants are present. As of the report's filing, the military's media wing has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025