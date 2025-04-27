NIA Intensifies Probe into Pahalgam Terror Attack
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally taken over the investigation of the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 deaths. They are scrutinizing entry and exit points, questioning eyewitnesses, and working with forensic experts to uncover the terror conspiracy behind this heinous act.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially assumed control of the investigation into the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 lives. The agency is diligently searching for evidence and interrogating eyewitnesses to dismantle the terror conspiracy.
Following directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, a case was registered in Jammu. Multiple NIA teams, including one led by an Inspector General, have been dispatched to the site, working closely with local police.
The NIA is meticulously examining entry and exit points at the scene, aided by forensic experts, to uncover clues to the terrorists' modus operandi. Eyewitnesses are being interrogated in detail to reconstruct the tragic sequence of events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Suvendu Adhikari Calls for NIA Investigation into Murshidabad Vandalism
Tragic Shooting of Autistic Teen Sparks Outrage and Investigation in Idaho
NIA Intensifies Probe into 2008 Mumbai Attacks Conspiracy
Threat Emails Spark Investigation in Jalgaon
Tragic Demise of Kerala Lawyer P G Manu Amid Ongoing Investigations