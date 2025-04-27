NIA Intensifies Probe into Pahalgam Terror Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially assumed control of the investigation into the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 lives. The agency is diligently searching for evidence and interrogating eyewitnesses to dismantle the terror conspiracy.

Following directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, a case was registered in Jammu. Multiple NIA teams, including one led by an Inspector General, have been dispatched to the site, working closely with local police.

The NIA is meticulously examining entry and exit points at the scene, aided by forensic experts, to uncover clues to the terrorists' modus operandi. Eyewitnesses are being interrogated in detail to reconstruct the tragic sequence of events.

