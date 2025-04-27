Left Menu

Greenland's Defiance: A Stand Against U.S. Interests

Greenland's Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, denounces U.S. intentions to acquire the mineral-rich island. During a visit with Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, Nielsen emphasizes Greenland's stance on independence and cooperation with Denmark, dismissing any notions of American ownership. The visit highlights the continued alliance within the Danish commonwealth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lyngby | Updated: 27-04-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 22:03 IST
Greenland's Defiance: A Stand Against U.S. Interests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a defiant stance, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen criticized U.S. discussions about acquiring the Arctic island as disrespectful, asserting, "Greenland will never, ever be a piece of property that can be bought."

Nielsen, alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during a Danish visit, rebuked President Trump's interest in the strategic territory. The two leaders emphasized Greenland's role as a self-governing yet integral part of Denmark's commonwealth.

Greenland's political parties, moving towards independence, formed a broad-based coalition to counter the U.S. designs. During the visit, Nielsen and Frederiksen highlighted plans for future collaboration, reinforcing their commitment to Greenland's societal development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025