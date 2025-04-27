Greenland's Defiance: A Stand Against U.S. Interests

In a defiant stance, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen criticized U.S. discussions about acquiring the Arctic island as disrespectful, asserting, "Greenland will never, ever be a piece of property that can be bought."

Nielsen, alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during a Danish visit, rebuked President Trump's interest in the strategic territory. The two leaders emphasized Greenland's role as a self-governing yet integral part of Denmark's commonwealth.

Greenland's political parties, moving towards independence, formed a broad-based coalition to counter the U.S. designs. During the visit, Nielsen and Frederiksen highlighted plans for future collaboration, reinforcing their commitment to Greenland's societal development.

