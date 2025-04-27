Tragic Road Rage in Nagpur: Truck Driver Stabbed Over Overtaking Dispute

A horrific road rage incident in Nagpur resulted in the tragic death of a 21-year-old truck driver on Sunday. According to police, the deadly confrontation happened at Tathagat Chowk under the Jaripatka police station's jurisdiction.

The incident unfolded around 10 a.m. when victim Vansh alias Atul Arjun Dahare, accompanied by Utkarsh Virkhede, was en route to Wadi after having their vehicle weighed. Conflict arose when another truck, recklessly driven by Nilesh Suresh Sahare from Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, overtook them at high speed.

At a traffic signal, Vansh approached Sahare and his juvenile helper, which led to a heated dispute. During the altercation, Sahare and the minor stabbed Vansh. Despite efforts by Virkhede to mediate, Vansh suffered fatal injuries and later died at Mayo Hospital. The incident was captured by CCTV, aiding police in apprehending Sahare and detaining the minor, with a murder case now filed by the Jaripatka police.

(With inputs from agencies.)