Tragic Accident in Mandsaur: Van Plunges into Well, 11 Dead

A van accident in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur left 11 dead, including a rescuer and a biker. The Prime Minister announced financial aid for victims' families. Rescue operations are ongoing, as details emerge of the driver losing control, leading to the van's fall into a well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandsaur | Updated: 27-04-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 22:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

A van accident in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district resulted in the deaths of 11 people on Sunday, including a biker and a rescuer, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred after the van collided with a bike, causing it to plunge into a water-filled well in the Narayangarh police station area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences over the tragic event, announcing financial aid for the families of the deceased. Rescue operations, assisted by the National Disaster Response Force, continue as efforts focus on recovering the remaining bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

