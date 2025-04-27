Tragic Accident in Mandsaur: Van Plunges into Well, 11 Dead
A van accident in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur left 11 dead, including a rescuer and a biker. The Prime Minister announced financial aid for victims' families. Rescue operations are ongoing, as details emerge of the driver losing control, leading to the van's fall into a well.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandsaur | Updated: 27-04-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 22:16 IST
- Country:
- India
A van accident in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district resulted in the deaths of 11 people on Sunday, including a biker and a rescuer, according to local authorities.
The incident occurred after the van collided with a bike, causing it to plunge into a water-filled well in the Narayangarh police station area.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences over the tragic event, announcing financial aid for the families of the deceased. Rescue operations, assisted by the National Disaster Response Force, continue as efforts focus on recovering the remaining bodies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement