Jharkhand CM Seeks Aid for Abducted Workers in Niger

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urgently appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday, seeking intervention for the safe return of five migrant workers from the state who were allegedly abducted in Niger, a West African nation.

The families of Sanjay Mahto, Faljit Mahto, Raju Mahto, Chandrika Mahto, and Uttam Mahto had earlier pleaded with the Chief Minister for assistance. The workers had traveled to Niger for employment with a power transmission company.

Escalating security concerns mark the region, as recent reports highlight clashes between the army and terrorists. An attack by armed groups killed 12 soldiers last Friday near the Niger border with Mali and Burkina Faso, known for extremist activity. Just last month, a jihadi group attack claimed 44 civilian lives in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)