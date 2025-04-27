Crackdown in Chhattisgarh: Pakistani Nationals Arrested for Document Fraud

Two Pakistani nationals were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Sunday for allegedly acquiring Indian documents, including voter ID cards, under false pretenses, according to local police.

Iftikhar Sheikh, 29, and Arnish Sheikh, 25, both from Karachi, were found to possess valid Pakistani passports and Long Term Visas (LTV). They were living in Kodatarai village within the Jutemill police station jurisdiction.

The arrest was part of a crackdown on illegal foreigners in the area. Police investigation revealed that Iftikhar and Arnish had fraudulently obtained voter ID cards and other documents by providing misleading information. Subsequently, they were charged with multiple offenses under the Indian Penal Code, while further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)