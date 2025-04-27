Left Menu

Crackdown in Chhattisgarh: Pakistani Nationals Arrested for Document Fraud

Two Pakistani nationals were apprehended in Chhattisgarh for allegedly securing Indian documents through fraudulent means. Originally from Karachi, Iftikhar and Arnish Sheikh reportedly acquired voter ID cards by providing false information. They have been charged under multiple sections of the IPC as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raigarh | Updated: 27-04-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 23:23 IST
Crackdown in Chhattisgarh: Pakistani Nationals Arrested for Document Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two Pakistani nationals were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Sunday for allegedly acquiring Indian documents, including voter ID cards, under false pretenses, according to local police.

Iftikhar Sheikh, 29, and Arnish Sheikh, 25, both from Karachi, were found to possess valid Pakistani passports and Long Term Visas (LTV). They were living in Kodatarai village within the Jutemill police station jurisdiction.

The arrest was part of a crackdown on illegal foreigners in the area. Police investigation revealed that Iftikhar and Arnish had fraudulently obtained voter ID cards and other documents by providing misleading information. Subsequently, they were charged with multiple offenses under the Indian Penal Code, while further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025