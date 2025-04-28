Supreme Court Scrutinizes Waqf (Amendment) Act: Legal Battle with 72 Petitions

The Supreme Court has decided not to entertain any new petitions against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, indicating their focus on five key cases set for discussion on May 5. This comes amid widespread legal challenges to the Act, noted for reshaping the governance of waqf properties.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, leading the bench alongside Justice Sanjay Kumar, instructed petitioner Syed Alo Akbar to join the ongoing cases through an intervention application. The court emphasized its focus on managing existing legal scrutiny efficiently, having earlier decided to limit its review to five petitions.

Among the 72 challenges, submissions have been made by various political and religious figures and organizations. The Centre has defended the Act, highlighting its constitutional basis and seeking dismissal of what it termed a 'mischievous false narrative' against it. The Act was passed after intense parliamentary debates and received presidential assent in early April.

(With inputs from agencies.)