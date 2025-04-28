Philippines Denies Chinese Control of Disputed South China Sea Reef

The Philippines has firmly denied reports that China has seized Sandy Cay, a disputed reef in the South China Sea, stating that its personnel found no Chinese presence during a recent visit. This follows Chinese state broadcaster CCTV's footage depicting coast guard personnel on the sandbars.

Philippine National Security Council spokesperson Jonathan Malaya labeled the reports of China's occupation as "irresponsible," assuring the public that the Pagasa Cays remain under Philippine control. This accusation occurs amidst ongoing territorial spats between China and the U.S. ally in the strategically crucial South China Sea.

The situation escalates as both nations accuse each other of espionage and spreading disinformation, particularly concerning the Philippines' forthcoming mid-term elections. Meanwhile, diplomatic tensions remain high over sovereignty claims in the region, affecting various Southeast Asian nations.

