Philippines Denies Chinese Control of Disputed South China Sea Reef

The Philippines refutes reports claiming China seized Sandy Cay in the South China Sea. CCTV footage showed Chinese personnel on the reef, but Philippine officials found no presence during their visit. Tensions rise due to alleged espionage and disinformation ahead of the Philippines' upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:48 IST
The Philippines has firmly denied reports that China has seized Sandy Cay, a disputed reef in the South China Sea, stating that its personnel found no Chinese presence during a recent visit. This follows Chinese state broadcaster CCTV's footage depicting coast guard personnel on the sandbars.

Philippine National Security Council spokesperson Jonathan Malaya labeled the reports of China's occupation as "irresponsible," assuring the public that the Pagasa Cays remain under Philippine control. This accusation occurs amidst ongoing territorial spats between China and the U.S. ally in the strategically crucial South China Sea.

The situation escalates as both nations accuse each other of espionage and spreading disinformation, particularly concerning the Philippines' forthcoming mid-term elections. Meanwhile, diplomatic tensions remain high over sovereignty claims in the region, affecting various Southeast Asian nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

