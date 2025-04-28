Left Menu

Corruption Allegations Rock Kerala's Political Landscape

The CBI has registered an FIR against K M Abraham, Chief Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, alleging disproportionate assets across three cities. Accusations include properties worth Rs 12 crore in total. Congress demands Abraham's removal, citing this as further evidence of corruption within the Chief Minister's office.

Updated: 28-04-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against K M Abraham, the Chief Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, in a case concerning disproportionate assets. It is alleged that Abraham accumulated properties across three cities, collectively valued at Rs 12 crore.

The FIR specifies that these assets include an apartment worth Rs 1 crore in Thycaud village, Thiruvananthapuram district, a Rs 3 crore apartment in Mumbai's Kohinoor City, and a shopping complex in Kadappakada, Kollam district worth Rs 8 crore. The CBI has indicated that this constitutes a cognizable offence under Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Prompted by a Kerala High Court directive, the CBI is investigating with a team led by an Additional Superintendent of Police. In light of the FIR, Congress has intensified its demand for Abraham's dismissal, positioning it as part of a larger corruption problem within Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's administration. Allegations have been likened to those against former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar, previously arrested in a gold smuggling case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

