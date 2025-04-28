Supreme Court Rejects 12-Foot Wall at Somnath Temple Site
The Supreme Court instructed the Gujarat government to construct a compound wall at the Somnath Temple site not exceeding five to six feet to prevent encroachment, disputing the petitioner's claims for a taller wall. The decision aimed to maintain reasonable height and avoid unnecessary obstruction.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Gujarat government to limit the height of a compound wall at a site near Somnath Temple, meant to prevent encroachment, to five to six feet. This came after petitioners contested plans for a taller structure.
Justice B R Gavai emphasized that a 12-foot wall was unnecessary, suggesting instead a more modest height while still serving its protective purpose. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta refuted claims that such a wall was intended and assured the bench of compliance.
The case arose amid broader contentions regarding unauthorized construction on public lands, with earlier court rulings stressing the need for caution in demolition activities without specific legal permission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crackdown at Dargah: Unauthorized Clinic Sealed Amid Land Encroachment Probe
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.
JPC had 38 sittings, examined 98.2 lakh memorandums before Parliament's both houses passed it: Solicitor general Tushar Mehta in Waqf case.
Guardians of the Green: Combatting Forest Encroachments in Arunachal Pradesh
Tamil Nadu's Push for State Autonomy: A Renewed Call Amidst Central Encroachment