Supreme Court Rejects 12-Foot Wall at Somnath Temple Site

The Supreme Court instructed the Gujarat government to construct a compound wall at the Somnath Temple site not exceeding five to six feet to prevent encroachment, disputing the petitioner's claims for a taller wall. The decision aimed to maintain reasonable height and avoid unnecessary obstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:55 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Gujarat government to limit the height of a compound wall at a site near Somnath Temple, meant to prevent encroachment, to five to six feet. This came after petitioners contested plans for a taller structure.

Justice B R Gavai emphasized that a 12-foot wall was unnecessary, suggesting instead a more modest height while still serving its protective purpose. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta refuted claims that such a wall was intended and assured the bench of compliance.

The case arose amid broader contentions regarding unauthorized construction on public lands, with earlier court rulings stressing the need for caution in demolition activities without specific legal permission.

