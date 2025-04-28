Emerging Markets Stumble Amid Trade Tensions

Emerging market stocks experienced a slight increase on Monday, while their associated currencies held steady amid ongoing confusion over U.S. trade policies. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index registered a modest rise of 0.4%, continuing its upward trend from the prior week. In central and eastern Europe, stock indices showed mixed results with Poland's benchmark gaining by 0.7% while Romania's dipped by 0.2%.

The currency markets exhibited little movement as investors paused to interpret mixed messages about trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing, following a two-week upward streak that ended on Friday. Despite President Donald Trump's assertions of progress in trade talks, including with China, evidence of substantial agreements remains elusive. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent did not support Trump's latest claims of ongoing tariff discussions.

Political and economic developments influenced other markets as well, with South Korea working on a potential trade deal with the U.S. ahead of its June elections, and Singapore negotiating concessions for pharmaceutical exports. Meanwhile, South Africa's rand dropped in value parallel to falling gold prices, and Turkey's lira edged down amid domestic political turmoil. Analysts remain cautious about the potential impacts of the U.S.-China trade war on global economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)