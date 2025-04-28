Left Menu

Emerging Markets Stumble Amid Trade Tensions

Emerging market stocks slightly increased on Monday, while currencies remained unchanged due to uncertainties surrounding U.S. trade policies. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.4%, with mixed performances across various countries. Currency markets were stable as investors weighed the progress of U.S.-China trade negotiations amid political and economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:17 IST
Emerging Markets Stumble Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market stocks experienced a slight increase on Monday, while their associated currencies held steady amid ongoing confusion over U.S. trade policies. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index registered a modest rise of 0.4%, continuing its upward trend from the prior week. In central and eastern Europe, stock indices showed mixed results with Poland's benchmark gaining by 0.7% while Romania's dipped by 0.2%.

The currency markets exhibited little movement as investors paused to interpret mixed messages about trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing, following a two-week upward streak that ended on Friday. Despite President Donald Trump's assertions of progress in trade talks, including with China, evidence of substantial agreements remains elusive. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent did not support Trump's latest claims of ongoing tariff discussions.

Political and economic developments influenced other markets as well, with South Korea working on a potential trade deal with the U.S. ahead of its June elections, and Singapore negotiating concessions for pharmaceutical exports. Meanwhile, South Africa's rand dropped in value parallel to falling gold prices, and Turkey's lira edged down amid domestic political turmoil. Analysts remain cautious about the potential impacts of the U.S.-China trade war on global economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025