Left Menu

Cracking Down on Cybercrime: Five Cybercriminals Arrested in Jharkhand

Five cybercriminals were arrested in Dumka, Jharkhand for online fraud. Fourteen mobile phones and a laptop were seized. One suspect has a decade-long criminal history and was wanted in nine cases. Authorities are investigating their assets, valued in crores, for further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:48 IST
Cracking Down on Cybercrime: Five Cybercriminals Arrested in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, five individuals were arrested in Jharkhand's Dumka district for allegedly defrauding people online, according to a police statement on Monday.

Seized from the suspects were fourteen mobile phones and a laptop, indicating the scale of their operations, detailed Dumka Superintendent of Police, Pitambar Singh Kherwar.

One of the accused is reportedly a veteran in cybercrime, with a ten-year criminal history and ties to nine pending cases. The police have initiated an inquiry into the suspects' properties, believed to be worth crores, to decide subsequent legal steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025