Cracking Down on Cybercrime: Five Cybercriminals Arrested in Jharkhand

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, five individuals were arrested in Jharkhand's Dumka district for allegedly defrauding people online, according to a police statement on Monday.

Seized from the suspects were fourteen mobile phones and a laptop, indicating the scale of their operations, detailed Dumka Superintendent of Police, Pitambar Singh Kherwar.

One of the accused is reportedly a veteran in cybercrime, with a ten-year criminal history and ties to nine pending cases. The police have initiated an inquiry into the suspects' properties, believed to be worth crores, to decide subsequent legal steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)