Cracking Down on Cybercrime: Five Cybercriminals Arrested in Jharkhand
Five cybercriminals were arrested in Dumka, Jharkhand for online fraud. Fourteen mobile phones and a laptop were seized. One suspect has a decade-long criminal history and was wanted in nine cases. Authorities are investigating their assets, valued in crores, for further action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:48 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, five individuals were arrested in Jharkhand's Dumka district for allegedly defrauding people online, according to a police statement on Monday.
Seized from the suspects were fourteen mobile phones and a laptop, indicating the scale of their operations, detailed Dumka Superintendent of Police, Pitambar Singh Kherwar.
One of the accused is reportedly a veteran in cybercrime, with a ten-year criminal history and ties to nine pending cases. The police have initiated an inquiry into the suspects' properties, believed to be worth crores, to decide subsequent legal steps.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cybercrime
- Jharkhand
- Dumka
- arrest
- fraud
- online crime
- police
- cybercriminals
- investigation
- property
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes as Gunmen Attack Excise Police in Pakistan
Banks Tackle Cyber Fraud: The Battle Against Money Mule Accounts
Sri Lankan Parliament Initiates Probe into Suspended Police Chief
Dramatic Police Encounter in Odisha: Criminal with Long Rap Sheet Apprehended
Five persons, including three children, missing after vehicle falls into canal in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district: Police.