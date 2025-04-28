Left Menu

India-Pakistan Water Tensions: Paatil Challenges Bhutto's Fiery Remarks

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil criticized Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's inflammatory remarks concerning the Indus Water Treaty suspension. Paatil emphasized India's commitment to water conservation, daring Bhutto to visit India to discuss the issue. The remarks follow an escalation in Indo-Pakistani diplomatic tensions post-Pahalgam terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil has sharply criticized Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for his incendiary remarks about the Indus Water Treaty, stating they are mere bravado. Paatil challenged Bhutto to visit India if he dares.

The comments by Bhutto, a leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, came amidst escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's suspension of the water treaty with Pakistan. Maintaining water rights was emphasized by Paatil, who dismissed Bhutto's claim that withholding water would lead to bloodshed.

Paatil highlighted India's priority on water conservation, addressing a function in Surat. He inaugurated construction for rainwater harvesting structures and attendees pledged to conserve water. The treaty involves key rivers shared by both nations, whose waters are crucial for both, further complicating geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

